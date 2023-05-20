G7 leaders impose fresh sanctions on Russia, call for reducing reliance on trade with china

The leaders of the G7 nations will re-gather for day 2 of their summit in Hiroshima, japan. On day 1, the leaders had decided to stiffen sanctions against Russia. They also said they need to reduce reliance on trade with China. An early version of the draft communique, which will be issued after the talks, said the goal was not to harm or hinder China's economic progress, calling for constructive talks with Beijing but, the draft called for reducing excessive dependencies in critical supply chains.