G20 Summit 2023: US, Saudi, UAE and EU to ink railway deal in New Delhi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Leaders of the USA, India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are likely to announce a major joint infrastructure deal on Saturday to connect Gulf and Arab countries via a network of railways, US-based news website Axios reported on Thursday, citing sources.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos