Funding to counter China in the Pacific caught in Congressional battle

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
A second wartime winter has arrived in Ukraine and the country is working to make sure this one is not as difficult as last year’s, when Russian shelling caused severe damage to the power grid and heat delivery systems. Funding to counter China in the Pacific is now caught in the Congressional battle in Washington over foreign aid and border security. The White House calls the package a “critical component” of its National Security strategy.

