Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi's repatriation stayed by Dominica court

May 28, 2021, 07:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In a momentary relief the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court has stayed the repatriation of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi. On the other hand, Choksi's legal team has filed habeas corpus petition in Dominica.
