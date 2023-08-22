From mars to moon and now sun: India's ambitious space missions

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Over the past few years, India has taken a huge leap in the world of space. With India's Mars Orbiter Mission #Mangalyaan, ISRO became the fourth space agency to reach the red planet, after Russia's Roscosmos, United States' NASA, and the European Space Agency. But the country did not stop there. Apart from the lunar expeditions, India is all set for its first mission to the sun with Aditya-L1. Take a look at different space programmes that set India apart from other space agencies.

