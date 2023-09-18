From Afghanistan to India, meet ace singer of Ricky Kej's band- Abi K Safa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
'Taliban are not friendly with musicians, they burn musical instruments, that's ultimate cruelty for a musician.' In an exclusive chat with WION's Samarpita Das, Afghan refugee and singer Abi K Safa talks about his struggle as a musician under the Taliban and tells how he ended up working with the three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos