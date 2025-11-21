/Fresh Protests Erupt Against President Javier Milei's Labour Reforms

Published: Nov 21, 2025, 09:23 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 09:23 IST
Fresh protests have erupted in Argentina as citizens and labor groups rally against President Javier Milei’s proposed labor reforms. Demonstrators argue that the reforms weaken worker protections and favor corporate interests, while the government insists they are necessary for economic revival. The renewed unrest highlights deepening tension between the administration and labor unions amid Argentina’s ongoing economic challenges.