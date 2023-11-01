LIVE TV

Fresh EU sanctions on Russia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
The European Union is considering fresh sanctions on Russia that would impact Russian trade worth about 5 billion dollars. A Bloomberg report quoting sources shows the new sanctions include export bans on welding machines, chemicals, and other technology used for military reasons. the import of some software as well as some processed metals and aluminium products, building materials, transportation-related commodities, and diamonds is likely to be prohibited or restricted.

