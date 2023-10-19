Foxconn and Nvidia's futuristic collaboration

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Two industry giants, Foxconn and Nvidia, have come together to shape the future of self-driving cars and data processing. They're embarking on an ambitious journey to build 'AI factories' that will transform the landscape of artificial intelligence, and redefine the way we produce intelligence.

