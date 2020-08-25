LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Former footballer Ronaldinho released from Paraguay after five months of detention
Aug 25, 2020, 07.05 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho was released Monday by a Paraguayan judge after being in detention for five months over a forged passport.