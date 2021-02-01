FM Sitharaman: Preparation of this Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before

Feb 01, 2021, 12.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha. We could not have imagined last year that the global economy would slip into a contraction, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
