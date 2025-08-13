LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Five Regions In UK Face Acute Water Shortage, Drought Crisis

Five Regions In UK Face Acute Water Shortage, Drought Crisis

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 23:58 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 23:58 IST
Five Regions In UK Face Acute Water Shortage, Drought Crisis
#GRAVITAS | In the UK, five regions are facing droughts with farmers fearing a poor harvest this season. This is as Britain faces fourth heatwave in this year alone. Watch this video to find out more. 

Trending Topics

trending videos