Joe Biden reiterated the U.S. Commitment to the Philippines' security as he welcomed Ferdinand Marcos Junior for white house talks. Beijing's expansion into trade routes and the strategic islands of the South China sea, headlined the talks. Marcos, on the first white house visit by a Philippines leader in 10 years, stressed the importance of the U.S. As his country's sole treaty ally in the region. Both countries are seeking ways to push back against what they see as China's aggressive actions near Taiwan and in the South China sea. A joint statement said any attack on Philippine military, including in the South China sea, would invoke U.S. Mutual defense commitments under the 1951 mutual defense treaty. Biden was the first official to reach out to Marcos after his election. The U.S. President has made strengthening economic and military ties in the Indo-Pacific region a cornerstone of his foreign policy.