First strike in Japan in 6 decades takes place in Tokyo

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Strikes by workers are extremely uncommon in Japan, the world's 3rd largest economy. So, when workers of a major department store in Tokyo went on strike on Thursday, it not only grabbed national but also international headlines. We are talking about the one-day strike by the workers of a Sogo & Seibu store, who protested the sale of the retail firm to the US Fund Fortress investment group. Some 900 employees at its flagship Tokyo store began striking after talks with management broke down. This was the first strike at a major Japanese department store in the last six decades.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos