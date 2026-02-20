/First Day of Ramzan: Thousands Attend Prayers in Mosques and Courtyards

The first day of Ramzan saw thousands of worshippers gathering in mosques and courtyards across the country to perform prayers and mark the start of the holy month. Devotees observed traditions, including early morning Suhur, prayers, and community gatherings. The celebrations highlight the spiritual significance of Ramzan and the unity of people during this period of reflection, devotion, and fasting. Religious leaders called for peace, compassion, and charity as the holy month commenced.