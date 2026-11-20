Published: Nov 20, 2026, 10:59 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2026, 10:59 IST
India's government is calling on businesses to raise wages, warning that stagnant incomes could hold back household spending and economic growth. Economic affairs secretary anuradha Thakur says higher wages could help strengthen consumer demand, just as private investment begins to pick up. The call comes as inflation continues to erode household purchasing power, while more families turn to borrowing to support their spending.