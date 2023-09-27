Fire at Iraq wedding: More than 100 killed, 150 injured at fire during wedding at Iraq event hall

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
More than a 100 were killed and 150 injured in a fire at a wedding celebration in the district of Al-Hamdaniya in Iraq, according to local media reports. The fire ripped through a large event hall in the northeastern region after fireworks were done during the event.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos