Fineprint: Worst COVID-19 outbreak in China since March 2020

Worst COVID-19 outbreak in China since March 2020

Jan 21, 2021, 09.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
China is battling the worst outbreak of COVID-19 since March 2020, with one province posting a record daily rise in cases, as an independent panel reviewing the global pandemic said China could have done more to curb the initial outbreak.
