Fineprint: Iran's Foreign Minister urges Trump to avoid Israel 'trap' to provoke war

Iran's Foreign Minister urges Trump to avoid Israel 'trap' to provoke war

Jan 03, 2021, 08.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday not to be "trapped" by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.
