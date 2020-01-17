LIVE TV
Fineprint: Gen. Haftar and Al Sarraj to talk it out in Germany
Jan 17, 2020, 09.00 PM(IST)
In the nine months-long civil war by a military commander, General Haftar may come to an end that is if Gen Haftar and Al-Sarraj agree in the upcoming meeting that is being hosted by Germany on Sunday. Watch report: