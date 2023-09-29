Famous Sycamore Gap tree cut down, teen arrested in England

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Authorities in England have arrested a 16-year-old boy after the famous Sycamore Gap, a historical sycamore tree featured in 1991's Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves was cut down on Thursday.

