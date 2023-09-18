Eye on China & Pakistan, Indian government clears proposal to buy Pralay ballistic missiles for Army

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
An indigenous Defence industry is a vital objective for India, given its security environment and strategic objectives. With eye on China and Pakistan, the Indian Defence Ministry has granted approval for the acquisition of a regiment of Pralay ballistic missiles for the army. the world's largest democracy has a substantial and growing defence budget - and a long history of defence industrial production. here's all you need to know.

