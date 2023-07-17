Explained: What is the Ukraine grain deal?

Putin has not yet said if Russia would renew the deal under which Moscow allowed Ukraine to ship its grain across the black sea. The deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye, signed by Moscow and Kyiv in July 2022, is set to expire on July 18. Crucially, the pact established a protected sea corridor allowing Ukraine’s agricultural goods to reach global markets. Here's what happens if the deal is not extended. More on this from Senior Analyst, Australian Strategic Policy Interview, Dr Malcom Davis.