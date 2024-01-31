Explained: Hong Kong’s Article 23 of basic law; why is it considered?
Hong Kong leader John Lee on Tuesday unveiled details of proposed security legislation intended to supplement the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020. The legislation will cover treason and theft of state secrets, which are not covered under the national security law. The new law will prohibit foreign groups from conducting political activities and local organizations from establishing ties with them, a move designed to further crack down on dissent in Hong Kong.