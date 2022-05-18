Exclusive! Neena Gupta on 'Panchayat 2', her favourite film and boom of OTT

Published: May 18, 2022, 10:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In a candid chat with WION, veteran star Neena Gupta opened about the upcoming second season of 'Panchayat', the film that changed her life and career and her plans to direct in future.
