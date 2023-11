Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is all geared up for the upcoming challenges in 2024 as he waved goodbye to yet another successful year. The target in 2024 now remains to win the Olympic gold and retain his crown as he prepares for the big year. In an exclusive conversation with WION’s Aditya Pimpale, Neeraj opened up on the latest challenge as he targets another big year having won gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.