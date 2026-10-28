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Europe's new Iron Dome: UK firm unveils AI-powered missiles to stop mass attacks

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 28, 2026, 13:36 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 13:36 IST
Europe's new Iron Dome: UK firm unveils AI-powered missiles to stop mass attacks
Modern warfare has changed. Cheap drone swarms and high-speed saturation strikes threaten to drain conventional military stockpiles in days. Now, German defence technology company Helsing has unveiled Contra, an AI-controlled air-defence system designed to counter large-scale drone and missile attacks. The system fuses radar, electro-optical, infrared and acoustic sensors to detect and coordinate engagements against hundreds or thousands of incoming threats.

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