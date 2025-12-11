LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Europe's biggest defence nightmare just got real

Europe's biggest defence nightmare just got real

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 24:04 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 24:04 IST
Europe's biggest defence nightmare just got real
Republican Congressman Thomas Massie introduced HR 6508, known as the NATO Act, proposing that the United States withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Trending Topics

trending videos