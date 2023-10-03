Energy transition in the spotlight at ADIPEC summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
The ADIPEC summit shifts its traditional focus away from oil and towards climate change and decarbonization. The United Arab Emirates must delicately strike a balance between promoting global emission reductions and pursuing ambitious oil expansion with COP28 just around the corner.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos