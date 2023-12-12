DR Congo: Insecurity worsens as Elections looms

When Felix Tshisekedi took office as president of the democratic republic of Congo following a disputed election in 2018, he promised to end decades of political repression and corruption stifling development in the central African country. But as he prepares for a re-election bid in December, rights groups, international allies, and rivals accuse his administration of stifling dissent just as previous governments did while he was in opposition. The European Union has also cancelled its election observation mission for the country, saying it would not be able to deploy people across the country for security reasons