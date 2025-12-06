LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /DR Congo: Fighting between M23 rebels & Congolese forces intensifies

DR Congo: Fighting between M23 rebels & Congolese forces intensifies

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 06, 2025, 23:34 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 23:34 IST
DR Congo: Fighting between M23 rebels & Congolese forces intensifies
Fresh violence has broken out in eastern Congo as clashes intensify between M23 rebels and Congolese forces. Heavy fighting has displaced civilians and heightened regional tensions once again.

Trending Topics

trending videos