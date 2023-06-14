Donald Trump was allowed to leave court without conditions or travel curbs

It was anything but a 'Happy Birthday' for Donald J Trump as the past 24 hours have been pretty turbulent and challenging. At about two in the afternoon, Donald Trump arrived on the scene and then turned himself in at the federal court and the session commenced in. The former American President pleaded not guilty to all 37 charges the hearing in fact went on for over 47 minutes and for most of it, Donald Trump suffered with his arms crossed and his face looking pretty solid.