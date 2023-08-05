Donald Trump claims that he is being targeted by the courts

Former US President Donald Trump is accused of seeking to rig the 2020 presidential election. Trump is being investigated for 78 offences in total. Will they be successful in keeping him from running for office? According to the US Constitution, an indicted individual is not barred from running for office, let alone becoming President. Will Trump be the first president to pardon himself? Keep an eye on Vikram Chandra. Watch this interview with Republican Strategist Corinne Clark.