Did Joe Biden receive over $20 million from foreign oligarchs?

According to a report by the Hill and Fox News, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stated that the investigation being done by Republican House members into the international business dealings of President Biden's family may qualify as an impeachment inquiry. "When Biden ran for government, he claimed to the public that he had never discussed business. We can demonstrate that what he claimed—that his family had never gotten a dollar from China—is untrue, McCarthy said on Monday on a TV program with Sean Hannity for Fox TV.