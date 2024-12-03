Denmark's ambassador to India Freddy Svane has said that his country's ties with India have no limits as there are several areas where both sides can work, including climate change. Speaking at WION Podcast to our correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador Freddy said, " I don't see any limits to where we can walk hand in hand with India...we do not see any limits to our relationship or our friendship". In 2022, PM Modi visited the country, with focus on strengthening ties with Copenhagen on a range of issues, from climate change to renewables, to innovation.

Ambassador Freddy Svane , who is concluding his India tenure, is credited for bringing a turnaround in India Denmark ties. The ties, which were once seen through the lens of Purulia arms drop case (its key mastermind being Kim Davy was a Danish national) are more about increasing economic ties, sustainable development and green partnership. Freddy Svane was the first European diplomat to have an engagement with Narendra Modi, in 2011, when the latter was the chief minister of Gujarat.