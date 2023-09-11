Delhi had cleanest air day of the year on day 2 of the G20 Summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Delhi's cleanest air day of the year occurred on the second and last day of the G20 summit in the Indian capital. 'Good air' returned on September 10 for the first time since October of previous year.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos