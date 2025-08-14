LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 08:58 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 08:58 IST
Delhi dog crisis: fury over top court's dog order | Chief Justice: will look into it
India's top court orders authorities to relocate stray dogs into shelters across Delhi-NCR within 8 weeks. In Delhi alone, that means finding space for nearly 100,000 dogs in just two months.

