Defence minister's absence takes a toll on China's military diplomacy | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
China's defence chief Li Shangfu has not been seen in public for four weeks. His continued absence was earlier flagged by the US ambassador to Japan and later reports about Shangfu being under investigation for corruption charges surfaced. But now the effects of his absence are becoming visible in China's military diplomacy.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos