Deadlock on Pakistan's next general election date

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
In a bid to end the deadlock on the next general elections in Pakistan President Arif Alvi has invited the country's Chief election commissioner for a meeting to fix an appropriate date to hold the polls. He has proposed a meeting for today or for tomorrow. Pakistan's National Assembly was dissolved on August 9th on the advice of the then prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. This was 3 days before the mandated period now according to Pakistan's Constitution the president is obliged to hold elections within 90 days of an early dissolution.

