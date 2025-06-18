LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /David Coote: Former Premier league referee charged by FA over Klopp remarks
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 12:56 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 12:56 IST
David Coote: Former Premier league referee charged by FA over Klopp remarks
Videos Jun 18, 2025, 12:56 IST

David Coote: Former Premier league referee charged by FA over Klopp remarks

Ex-Premier League referee David Coote faces charges from the FA following controversial comments made about Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

Trending Topics

trending videos