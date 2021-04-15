LIVE TV
Daunte Wright protests: Cop who shot Black man arrested, charged with manslaughter
Apr 15, 2021, 10.20 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Former city Police Chief Jim Gannon, who also resigned on Tuesday, has said police video shows Potter apparently drew her hand gun instead of her Taser by mistake when she opened fire on Wright
