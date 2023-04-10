COVID preparedness DRILLS underway across India

Covid cases are inching up in India again. 5,880 new cases were recorded on Monday morning and the total number of active cases rose to 35,199. In view of this, the Indian government has planned nationwide mock drills on Monday and Tuesday. This is to assess the readiness of government and private hospitals. Mock Covid preparedness drills are underway in multiple cities... Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Patna In Bihar, Jhajjar in Haryana, Bhopal In Madhya Pradesh, Ahmedabad In Gujarat and Hyderabad in Telengana...and Mumbai in Maharashtra.