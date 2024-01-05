videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Covid-infected people prone to schizophrenia
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 05, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
Covid pandemic left a lasting physical and mental impact on people. And now, according to a new study, people infected by covid-19 are four times more likely to develop schizophrenia.
trending now
Indian Elections 2024: How will Modi X factor play out?
Nasa names 2024 innovative concept studies
Covid-infected people prone to schizophrenia
US Iowa school shooting: Suspect found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
Indian Navy sends INS Chennai, maritime patrol aircraft to assist hijacked vessel in Arabian Sea
recommended videos
Indian Navy responds to hijack attempt in Arabian Sea, deploys INS Chennai
Russia-Ukraine war: US lawmakers to resume discussion on Ukraine, border aid
India: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Shopian, one terrorist killed
Donald Trump businesses received millions in foreign payments while he was in office
US-Mexico migrant row: US department of justice sues Texas & Gov Abbott over immigration law
recommended videos
Indian Navy responds to hijack attempt in Arabian Sea, deploys INS Chennai
Russia-Ukraine war: US lawmakers to resume discussion on Ukraine, border aid
India: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Shopian, one terrorist killed
Donald Trump businesses received millions in foreign payments while he was in office