COVID-19 Update: Europe worst hit by Omicron variant spread

Dec 27, 2021, 09:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In the run-up of the new year's eve concerns are increasing over the Omicron variant and rising COVID-19 cases. The continent of Europe is the worst hit by the spread of the new variant. WION tells you more in this report.
