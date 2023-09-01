Coup in Gabon: Army seizes power from Ali Bongo, puts him in house arrest

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
After being overthrown in a coup by the army and placed under house arrest, President Ali Bongo of Gabon has made an appeal for assistance. He urged followers to "raise your voice" as he addressed the crowd on Wednesday from what he claimed to be his home. Army officers had earlier announced their coup on television.

