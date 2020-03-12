LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
Global Summit Dubai
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
Oscars
SOUTH ASIA
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Global Summit Dubai
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Oscars
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Coronavirus Outbreak : Total number of cases in India reaches 73
Mar 12, 2020, 01.00 PM(IST)
Follow Us
The total number of cases in India has now risen to 73. Kerala is the worst hit state with 17 cases, we have learnt two of these patients are in critical condition.