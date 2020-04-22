Coronavirus caused by 'disrespecting' animals? | Coronavirus lockdown

With people locked inside their homes, nature is healing. The internet is flooded with delightful visuals of animals venturing into urban spaces. But the Coronavirus lockdown is also a threat to many of these animals. Pets are being abandoned due to misinformation about how the virus spreads, and thousands of strays have been left without food due to the lockdown. This report on Wide Angle looks at how COVID-19 has affected wildlife and domestic animals across the world. We also look at the measures that must be taken to contain other such zoonotic diseases in the future.