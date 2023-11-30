COP28 begins in Dubai; PM Modi to attend summit, Pope Francis cancels Dubai visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders are scheduled to attend the COP28 Summit, the yearly United Nations summit on climate change. The dates of the summit are November 30 to December 12. Delegates from almost 200 nations will be present at the summit, which is being hosted by conference host and OPEC member the UAE. They will be there to support the idea of a low-carbon future that embraces fossil fuels rather than rejects them.