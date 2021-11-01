COP26 summit is last hope to limit global warming to 1.5 C: UK PM Johnson

Nov 01, 2021, 02:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated that if the Glasglow summit were to fail in containing the threat of climate change then this would effectively mean the world would not meet the target to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
