Comic-Con South Africa: Top culture festival showcases homegrown superheroes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
This week marked the opening of Africa's greatest pop culture event, which focused on local superheroes including a warrior modeled after the legendary Zulu ruler Shaka and a black knight battling South Africa's frequent power outages.

